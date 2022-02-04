Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) PT Lowered to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.82.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. Coursera has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 9,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $301,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,722,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,486 shares of company stock worth $5,453,270.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Coursera by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

