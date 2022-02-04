Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Get Coursera alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.82.

COUR opened at $19.97 on Monday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $272,043.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,486 shares of company stock worth $5,453,270.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 12,324.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,142.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 857,074 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coursera (COUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.