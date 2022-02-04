Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Cousins Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.78 EPS.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $38.12. 47,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,100. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

