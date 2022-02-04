Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.76.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,289,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 63.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.