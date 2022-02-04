Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.54 ($75.89).

1COV stock opened at €53.80 ($60.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.23. Covestro has a one year low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a one year high of €63.24 ($71.06).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

