Cranswick (LON:CWK) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($53.78) to GBX 4,400 ($59.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,100 ($55.12).

Get Cranswick alerts:

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,768 ($50.66) on Monday. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,330 ($44.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,200 ($56.47). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,702.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,745.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Adam Couch bought 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($47.70) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.96 ($66,876.79).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.