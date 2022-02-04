Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,944 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Globant were worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Globant by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $243.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $191.92 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

