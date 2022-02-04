Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,458 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,640,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,237 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSD opened at $110.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.48. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

