Credit Suisse AG Has $16.64 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,419 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Exponent were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Exponent by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.99 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.