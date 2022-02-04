Credit Suisse AG Purchases 74,792 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,792 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

