Credit Suisse AG Sells 82,510 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after buying an additional 512,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 119,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 143,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARI opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

