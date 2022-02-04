Credit Suisse Group Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $100.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.95. 57,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,034,136. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

