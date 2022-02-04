Critical Comparison: Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Copco and Dai Nippon Printing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $12.93 billion 5.56 $2.11 billion $1.73 34.12 Dai Nippon Printing $12.60 billion 0.59 $235.83 million $0.55 21.47

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Dai Nippon Printing. Dai Nippon Printing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Atlas Copco pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dai Nippon Printing pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dai Nippon Printing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Dai Nippon Printing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 16.34% 30.07% 14.16% Dai Nippon Printing 2.41% 4.10% 2.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atlas Copco and Dai Nippon Printing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 1 7 4 0 2.25 Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlas Copco presently has a consensus price target of $508.00, indicating a potential upside of 760.58%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than Dai Nippon Printing.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Dai Nippon Printing on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems. The Vacuum Technique segment deals with vacuum products, exhaust management systems, valves, and related equipment. The Industrial Technique segment offers industrial power tools and systems, assembly solutions, quality assurance products, and software and services. The Power Technique segment supplies air, power, and flow solutions through products such as mobile compressors, pumps, light towers, and generators along with a number of complementary products. The company was founded by Eduard Fränckel on February 21, 1873 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution. The Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment offers packaging materials, interior and exterior construction materials, photographic materials, and industrial supplies. The Electronics segment handles precision electronic components and other products. The Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. The company was founded on October 9, 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

