Critical Review: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and Integral Ad Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $346.93 million 1.35 -$11.20 million ($0.51) -30.98 Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -3.56% -18.71% -10.67% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EverQuote and Integral Ad Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 4 0 2.60 Integral Ad Science 0 1 8 0 2.89

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 53.16%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.55%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than EverQuote.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats EverQuote on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

