Critical Review: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) versus GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) and GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and GoHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.12 $996.00 million $17.69 13.25 GoHealth $877.35 million 0.87 -$44.27 million $0.09 26.34

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoHealth has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 1 0 0 2.00 GoHealth 2 3 3 0 2.13

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus price target of $250.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.69%. GoHealth has a consensus price target of $8.71, suggesting a potential upside of 267.69%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52% GoHealth 0.16% 0.81% 0.53%

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats GoHealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.