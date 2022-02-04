Crowny Price Down 8.5% This Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Crowny has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $108,953.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.32 or 0.07438204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.96 or 0.99780434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006994 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

