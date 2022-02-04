CryptoEnergy (CNRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $28,820.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00108702 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy (CRYPTO:CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

