CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.51. CSP shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 2,376 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.66.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.24%.

In other CSP news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 6,245 shares of company stock valued at $53,376 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

