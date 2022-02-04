CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 65,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 50.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 55,057 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. 117,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,422,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

