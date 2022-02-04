Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 30,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,778. The company has a market cap of $105.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Culp has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

