Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $282.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

