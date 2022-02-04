CVB Financial Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,562,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1,116.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 647,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after acquiring an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.