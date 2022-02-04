CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Short Interest Update

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 558,800 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

CVRx stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. CVRx has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 million. On average, analysts expect that CVRx will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter worth about $4,200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter worth about $1,750,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter worth about $7,700,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter worth about $1,680,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

