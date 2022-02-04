Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.83. Approximately 399,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 404,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.72. The company has a market cap of C$240.88 million and a P/E ratio of -152.50.

In related news, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$79,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,402.90. Also, Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$359,100.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

