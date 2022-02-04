DA Davidson Weighs in on First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FIBK opened at $36.20 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.9% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

