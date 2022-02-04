DA Davidson Weighs in on Five Star Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FSBC opened at $30.43 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $524.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.49.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 47.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,513,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

