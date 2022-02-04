Daniel C. Bartok Buys 2,000 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FOR stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

FOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 40,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

