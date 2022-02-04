Daniel C. Bartok Buys 2,000 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FOR stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.91.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 40,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.