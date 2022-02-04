Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DANOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Danone stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Danone has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

