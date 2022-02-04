David Hudd Purchases 150,000 Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Stock

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) insider David Hudd acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($50,416.78).
Shares of KWG stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.66 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of £54.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.98.
