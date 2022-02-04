David Hudd Purchases 150,000 Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Stock

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) insider David Hudd acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($50,416.78).

Shares of KWG stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.66 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of £54.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.98.

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

