Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($14.38) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.53.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

