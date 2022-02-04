Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,300 ($71.26) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($72.60) to GBX 5,700 ($76.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,960 ($53.24) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 4,080 ($54.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. The company has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 80.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,695.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,888.12. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,525 ($74.28).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

