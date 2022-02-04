Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Short Interest Update

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $33,703.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DBTX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

