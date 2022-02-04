Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $417.82.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $370.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $298.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

