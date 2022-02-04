Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lifted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.8% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,946,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 132.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 152.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 114,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

DE stock opened at $370.89 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $298.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

