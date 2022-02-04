DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 818.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS DNACF opened at $15.30 on Friday. DeNA has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

