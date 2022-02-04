DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.41 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00006590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $69.89 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.17 or 0.07239260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00054029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,557.36 or 0.99791937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006636 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

