Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.29. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.22.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$147.81 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$96.21 and a 12-month high of C$150.34. The stock has a market cap of C$95.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$140.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$133.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

