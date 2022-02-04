Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 54.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OXLC stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

