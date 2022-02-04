Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 4,518 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 158,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Schneider National stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670 in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

