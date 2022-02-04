Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 643,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 304,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 80,336 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $3.85 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $105.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

