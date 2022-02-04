Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price to $90.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

CL opened at $82.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

