DEXTools (DEXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $87,263.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $32.45 million and approximately $87,263.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00110823 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 148,403,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,121,018 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

