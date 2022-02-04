Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,650 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($52.84) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.16) to GBX 4,770 ($64.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,141.43 ($55.68).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,758 ($50.52) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,877.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,687.34. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock has a market cap of £87.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 29.36 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($50.69) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($11,100.16). Insiders bought a total of 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436 in the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.