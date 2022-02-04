DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DIC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DIC Asset has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.90 ($21.24).

ETR DIC opened at €15.20 ($17.08) on Monday. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €13.50 ($15.17) and a twelve month high of €16.84 ($18.92). The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

