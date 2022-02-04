Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.00

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $849.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 54.87% and a net margin of 69.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 175.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

