Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.73

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.73 and traded as high as $23.76. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 100,062 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $845.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 54.87% and a net margin of 69.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $10,586,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.