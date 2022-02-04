Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,006 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $109,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, increased their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $45.70 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.