Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

DUKE has been the subject of several other reports. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.71) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.71) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 42.01 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £150.73 million and a PE ratio of 7.58. Duke Royalty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.25 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a current ratio of 24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

