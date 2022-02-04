Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.18) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DNLM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.78) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.86) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,685 ($22.65).
Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,317 ($17.71) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,208 ($16.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,353.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,353.15. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
