Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.18) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DNLM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.78) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.86) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,685 ($22.65).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,317 ($17.71) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,208 ($16.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,353.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,353.15. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.98), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($981,143.73).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.