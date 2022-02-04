Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00. The company traded as low as C$31.17 and last traded at C$31.30, with a volume of 546169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.50.

DND has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.80.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -153.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

About Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.